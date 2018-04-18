Phillies race past Braves in 10th inning

Rhys Hoskins drove in two runs with a two-out double to spark a four-run rally in the 10th inning, helping the Philadelphia Phillies outlast the host Atlanta Braves 5-1 Tuesday at SunTrust Park.

Scott Kingery drew a four-pitch walk from Atlanta reliever Jose Ramirez to open the 10th, stole second and went to third on a bunt single by Cesar Hernandez. Hoskins then delivered his seventh double of the season to right field to plate the go-ahead runs.

After a walk to Aaron Altherr, Maikel Franco doubled home two runs with a fly ball just out of the reach of center fielder Ender Inciarte.

It was the second straight shaky outing for Ramirez, who allowed five runs on Sunday in one-third of an inning against the Chicago Cubs. On Tuesday, Ramirez (0-2) gave up four runs on three hits and three walks in one inning, and his ERA soared to 17.05.

The winning pitcher was Hector Neris (1-1), who struck out two batters in working a scoreless ninth. Drew Hutchison pitched a scoreless 10th inning to nail down the win in a non-save situation.

Philadelphia improved to 3-0 in extra-inning games, while Atlanta dropped to 1-3.

Both starters pitched well, but neither figured in the decision.

Philadelphia’s Nick Pivetta went five innings and allowed one run on five hits. Pivetta struck out two, walked none and lowered his ERA to 2.49. Pivetta has not allowed more than three runs in any of his four starts.

Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz went six innings, his longest outing of the season, and allowed one run on four hits and four walks. Foltynewicz matched his season high with eight strikeouts and dropped his ERA to 2.53. He has yet to allow more than two earned runs in any of his four starts.

Atlanta scored a run in the first. Inciarte singled, moved to second and third on a hit-by-pitch and a fielder’s choice, then came home on Preston Tucker’s two-out single to right.

The Phillies tied the game in the third inning. Odubel Herrera dropped a line drive single into center field to score Hernandez, who reached on a one-out single.

The Braves had the bases loaded in the eighth inning, but reliever Adam Morgan retired Kurt Suzuki on a ground ball to end the threat.

Philadelphia had numerous opportunities cut short thanks to some good Atlanta defense. The Braves turned four double plays, as Pivetta, Hoskins, Carlos Santana and Kingery all hit into twin killings.

Atlanta made a roster move before the game. The Braves activated right-hander Chase Whitley from his rehabilitation assignment (right heel infection) and assigned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

—Field Level Media