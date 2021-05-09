Braves edge Phillies in wild 12-inning game

EditorsNote: changes to “three-run” in third graf

Atlanta’s Ehire Adrianza singled home the winning run in the 12th inning to complete a four-run rally as the Braves stunned visiting Philadelphia 8-7 to end the Phillies’ five-game winning streak on Saturday.

Adrianza lined a single to right field off reliever Matt Moore to drive in William Contreras with the winning run. Adrianza, who entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and stayed in when right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was hurt while hit by a pitch, finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

The Braves, who trailed 7-4 going to the bottom of the 12th, tied it when Contreras lined a three-run double to left field against Enyel De Los Santos (0-1).

In the top of the inning, Philadelphia scored twice when pitcher Jacob Webb threw wildly to home, and another run came home on J.T. Realmuto’s single.

Webb (1-1) benefited from the rally and earned the win.

The Phillies took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 11th on Nick Maton’s run-scoring double. The Braves tied the game when Cristian Pache scored on a wild throw by shortstop Didi Gregorius.

The Braves dramatically tied the game with two outs in the ninth against Philadelphia closer Hector Neris. Adrianza coaxed a walk, and Pablo Sandoval squared it with his fourth pinch-hit homer of the season.

The Phillies scored twice in the first. Jean Segura hit a solo homer with one out, and another run scored on Alec Bohm’s fielder’s choice.

Philadelphia took a 3-0 lead in the second on Andrew McCutchen’s RBI single.

The Braves scored in the sixth when Freddie Freeman ended an 0-for-22 streak with his eighth home run, a solo shot to center field.

Acuna had to leave the game in the seventh inning after being hit on the left hand by a pitch thrown by Sam Coonrod. X-rays were negative, and Acuna is day-to-day with a pinky contusion.

Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision.

Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits and three walks, with six strikeouts. Atlanta’s Ian Anderson allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

