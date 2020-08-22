Early homers power Braves past Phillies

Travis d’Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna hit long back-to-back homers to highlight a four-run third inning and send the Atlanta Braves to an 11-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Aug 21, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; General view of a Phil Neikro statue at Truist Park prior to game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

d’Arnaud clubbed a two-run homer, his fourth, into the fountain in straightaway center field at Truist Park, a blast measured at 431 feet. Ozuna followed with his sixth home run, which traveled 430 feet and landed in the same place as d’Arnaud’s. Johan Camargo completed the momentum-changing rally with an RBI double, which ended the night for Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola.

Nola (2-2) pitched only 2 2/3 innings and was touched up for four runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out three. It was his shortest stint of the season and ended Nola’s streak of three consecutive starts with three or fewer hits allowed and eight or more strikeouts.

The Braves weren’t finished. They put the game away by scoring seven runs in the fifth, with Ozuna swatting a three-run homer to complete the outburst. It was his ninth career multi-home run game.

The winning pitcher was Max Fried (4-0), who allowed one run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in five innings. In two starts against Philadelphia this season, Fried has allowed one run in 10 innings. He lowered his ERA to 1.32 through six starts.

The Braves accumulated 13 hits, with Ozuna and d’Arnaud each getting three and Camargo collecting two. Cristian Pache, making his major league debut, picked up his first hit in the sixth inning.

The Phillies had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning when ex-Brave Phil Gosselin produced an RBI single that scored J.T. Realmuto. Their other run came on Andrew Knapp’s double in the seventh.

Philadelphia reliever JoJo Romero, recalled earlier in the day, made his major league debut and worked a perfect eighth inning.

The start of the game was delayed for one hour because of rain.

—Field Level Media