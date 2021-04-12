Phillies eke out win over Braves on close play at plate

EditorsNote: Adds “of” in 2nd graf, changed to “salvaged” in 3rd graf, tweaked 8th graf

Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm aggressively scored on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to give the Phillies a 7-6 win over the host Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Bohm led off the inning with a double and went to third on an infield grounder against reliever Will Smith (0-2). Didi Gregorius followed with a fly ball to shallow left. Marcell Ozuna made the catch and threw home, but Bohm managed to get a toe in ahead of Travis d’Arnaud’s tag, a call that was reviewed and upheld.

Philadelphia salvaged one game out of the three-game series and broke Atlanta’s four-game winning streak.

The winning pitcher was Jose Alvarado (2-0), who pitched a scoreless eighth. Hector Neris threw a perfect ninth to earn his second save.

Atlanta starter Drew Smyly pitched five innings and allowed five runs on five hits, two of them homers, and struck out three. Philadelphia’s Matt Moore also went five innings and allowed five runs. He surrendered nine hits, two home runs, and struck out five.

Atlanta got three runs in the first inning on Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer, his first of the season, and an RBI single from Dansby Swanson.

The Phillies cut the lead to 3-1 on Jean Segura’s sacrifice fly in the second inning, then took a 5-3 lead in the fourth on a solo homer from Rhys Hoskins and a three-run shot from Gregorius.

The Braves tied the game in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Ronald Acuna Jr., and they took the lead in the fifth on a leadoff homer from Freddie Freeman, his fourth of the season and third in three games.

The Phillies regained the lead on Bryce Harper’s opposite-field homer to left, his second, but the Braves tied it 6-6 in the seventh on Acuna’s long home run to center field, his fourth of the season.

Atlanta starts a four-game homestand against the Miami Marlins on Monday. The Phillies continue their road trip with a four-game series against the New York Mets that also begins Monday.

