Polanco's 8th-inning single pushes Pirates past Braves

Gregory Polanco hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning Friday to lift the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates past the Atlanta Braves 3-2.

Against reliever Brad Brach (2-4) in a 2-2 game, pinch hitter Adam Frazier led off the eighth with a walk. Second baseman Ozzie Albies bobbled what could have been a double-play grounder by Starling Marte, allowing him to reach. Frazier moved to third on a fly ball by Josh Bell and scored on Polanco’s flare to shallow center.

Elias Diaz and David Freese also had RBI singles for the Pirates, who won for the third time in 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Johan Camargo each hit a solo homer for Atlanta, which has lost three straight and five of seven.

Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon (11-9) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, with seven strikeouts and a walk. He has allowed three runs or fewer in 10 straight starts.

Felipe Vazquez pitched the ninth for his 29th save.

Braves starter Anibal Sanchez gave up two runs (one earned) and five hits in 5 1/3 innings, with six strikeouts and one walk.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the second. Corey Dickerson doubled and scored on Diaz’s base hit up the middle.

In the sixth, Marte led off with a single for Pittsburgh. Bell hit into a fielder’s choice, but first baseman Freddie Freeman’s throwing error left runners at first and second. After Polanco popped out, Freese’s bloop single drove in Marte to make it 2-0.

Acuna cut the deficit in half in the sixth when he led off with his 22nd homer, a shot to right that made it 2-1.

In the seventh, Diaz came up limping after running to first on a grounder. He left the game because of a right hamstring injury.

Camargo made it two innings in a row with a leadoff homer for the Braves, sending his 15th long ball to right to tie it 2-2 in the seventh.

—Field Level Media