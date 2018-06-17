Teheran tosses six no-hit innings in Braves' win

Julio Teheran came back from the disabled list to pitch six hitless innings and strike out a season-high 11 in the Atlanta Braves’ 4-1 win over the visiting San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Teheran (5-4) sailed through six innings on 95 pitches and walked three batters. He finished one shy of matching his career high for strikeouts in recording his ninth career start with double-digit strikeouts.

Teheran was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 5 with a right thumb contusion that had caused his velocity and control to diminish. The veteran right-hander responded with his third scoreless start of the season and avenged the loss to the Padres in his last start.

The Atlanta bullpen made it interesting. Shane Carle pitched around two singles and worked a scoreless seventh. The Padres got a run off lefty A.J. Minter in the eighth and threatened in the ninth when the first two hitters reached against closer Arodys Vizcaino.

But the right-hander struck out two of the next three batters and earned his 15th save in 17 tries.

Atlanta won three of the four games in the series and improved to 4-3 against the Padres.

San Diego opted for a bullpen start with lefty Matt Strahm, who worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out five. In four starts, Strahm has allowed only one run in 9 2/3 innings with 13 strikeouts.

Strahm was followed by rookie Jose Castillo (1-1), who allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings and took the loss. Craig Stammen pitched two scoreless innings and Adam Cimber worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Atlanta got two runs in the fourth inning when third baseman Johan Camargo ripped a two-run double into left field, scoring Tyler Flowers and Ender Inciarte.

San Diego got its run in the eighth inning against Minter when Jose Pirela chased home Franmil Reyes with a sacrifice fly.

Both teams received a warning after Raffy Lopez hit Atlanta catcher Kurt Suzuki in the back of the head with a swing-and-miss in the third inning. Suzuki had to leave the game.

Flowers replaced Suzuki behind the plate and went on to smack a two-run insurance homer in the eighth inning, his fourth, against reliever Brad Hand.

