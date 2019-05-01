Paddack, Reyes power Padres past Braves

EditorsNote: Minor edits for style, spacing; adds details to Paddack’s & Teheran’s pitching line

Apr 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack (59) delivers a pitch to an Atlanta Braves batter in the first inning at SunTrust Park.

The San Diego Padres hit three home runs — two by Franmil Reyes — and got another strong effort from rookie right-hander Chris Paddack in a 4-3 road win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Reyes, a burly right fielder, was 3-for-4 with a double, the two homers — his seventh and eighth — and three RBIs. Eric Hosmer also hit a solo homer for the Padres, who have won six of their last eight games.

Paddack (2-1) gave up two runs on four hits in six innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Through his first six career starts, Paddack has yet to surrender more than three runs in a game.

Kirby Yates worked around a leadoff single to Brian McCann to earn his 14th save.

Julio Teheran (2-4) took the loss, despite giving up only five hits in seven innings. But three of those hits were homers, leading to all four runs. Teheran struck out a season-high eight and walked one.

The Padres jumped ahead for the second straight game when Reyes hit a solo homer in the first inning. He has hit safely in seven of eight career games against the Braves.

The Braves took a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Nick Markakis and Johan Camargo singled, moved up on a balk and scored when Matt Joyce beat the infield shift with a single to left.

San Diego tied the score in the third. Greg Garcia walked with two outs, advanced on a wild pitch and scored when Reyes laced a double into the right field corner.

The Padres went deep twice in the sixth inning. Reyes launched an opposite-field shot to right and one out later Hosmer hit one to dead center, his fifth. It was the second two-homer game of the season for Reyes.

Atlanta rallied for a run in the eighth inning against reliever Craig Stammen. Dansby Swanson doubled and scored on a single by Ronald Acuna Jr.

The series continues on Wednesday when San Diego’s Cal Quantrill, the team’s first-round draft choice in 2016, will make his major league debut against Atlanta left-hander Max Fried (3-1, 2.30).

