Giants back Blach, unload on McCarthy, Braves

EditorsNote: updates Markakis’ average in next-to-last graf

The San Francisco Giants finally provided some run support for starter Ty Blach and rolled to an 11-2 win over the host Atlanta Braves on Saturday at SunTrust Park.

Blach had received only 2.41 runs of support — second-lowest in the National League — but his teammates racked up 18 hits and a season-high 11 runs. The Giants have scored nine or more runs in three straight games and have won the first two games of the three-game series against the Braves.

Blach (3-3) worked a season-long 7 2/3 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits. He struck out two and did not walk a batter in posting his second straight win. He improved to 2-0 in his career against Atlanta.

The losing pitcher was Brandon McCarthy (4-1), who allowed eight runs on 12 hits in 3 1/3 innings. McCarthy had allowed more than three runs in only one of his previous six starts. He failed to become the first Atlanta starter to begin the season 5-0 since Jair Jurrjens in 2011.

The Braves scored a run in the first on Freddie Freeman’s groundout, but the Giants responded with two in the second, four in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth. That stretch included Alen Hanson’s two-run homer, his second, in the third inning.

Hanson was 2-for-5 with four RBIs. He was joined among the big hitters by a former Brave, Gorkys Hernandez, who was 4-for-5.

Buster Posey, Andrew McCutchen and Brandon Crawford each had three hits for the Giants. Evan Longoria was 1-for-5 and became the 42nd player to get his 1,500th hit while wearing a Giants uniform.

Atlanta’s Nick Markakis continued his hot streak by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. The veteran right fielder has hit safely in 12 consecutive games and is batting .479 (23-for-48) during the streak, which began April 23.

Markakis lifted his batting average to .346.

The Braves made a roster move Saturday, sending left-hander Max Fried to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalling right-hander Lucas Sims.

