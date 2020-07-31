Fried, Braves shut down Rays

Left-hander Max Fried recorded his second straight strong start, and the Atlanta Braves defeated the visiting Tampa By Rays 2-1 on Thursday to sweep a two-game series.

Jul 30, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; An Atlanta Braves coach looks at the cutout crowd prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Rays had won two home games against Atlanta on Monday and Tuesday.

Fried (1-0) did not allow a baserunner until Mike Brosseau singled with two outs in the fifth, but Fried quickly picked him off to end the inning. He worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

The Atlanta bullpen then got scoreless efforts from Luke Jackson (one inning) and Shane Greene (one-third of an inning) to hold the lead. Closer Mark Melancon needed some defensive help to get through the heart of the Tampa Bay lineup in the ninth to earn a save for the second straight game.

Left fielder Adam Duvall made a sliding catch to rob Jose Martinez of an extra-base hit to start the inning. Brandon Lowe singled, but pinch runner Kevin Kiermaier was thrown out stealing by Tyler Flowers before Hunter Renfroe struck out to end the game.

Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough (0-1), who pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his first start, followed it by limiting the Braves to two runs over 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander allowed only two hits and three walks. He fanned six.

The Braves struck for their only two runs in the second inning against Yarbrough. Dansby Swanson drove in the first run with a single for his ninth RBI, and Austin Riley brought home the second with a sacrifice fly.

The Rays rallied with two outs in the seventh inning for their lone run.

Willy Adames doubled, which forced Fried out of the game. Adames has hit safely in five of his first six games. Jackson gave up an RBI single to pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi but retired Joey Wendle on a liner to end the threat.

Atlanta had runners on the corners in the eighth inning when Jalen Beeks fanned Swanson to end the threat.

The Braves remain at home to start a four-game series against the New York Mets on Friday. The Rays continue their road trip with three games in Baltimore.

—Field Level Media