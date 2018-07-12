Albies homers twice as Braves crush Jays, 9-5

EditorsNote: rewords second and fifth grafs; changes “at-bat” to “plate appearance” in next-to-last graf

Ozzie Albies homered from both sides of the plate and lifted the host Atlanta Braves to a 9-5 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at SunTrust Park.

The Atlanta second baseman went deep from the left side in the sixth, a solo shot against right-hander Luis Santos. He struck from the right side in the eighth, a two-run shot against lefty Aaron Loup.

Albies is the first Brave to hit homers from each side during the same game since Nick Swisher in August 2015. Atlanta Hall of Famer Chipper Jones did it six times in the regular season and once in the postseason.

Albies has 20 home runs and leads the National League with 52 extra-base hits. He is one shy of matching Hank Aaron for the club record for most extra-base hits prior to the All-Star Game.

On the night, Albies went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. He has hit safely in 19 of his past 20 games dating to June 17 and is batting .418 (38-for-91) during that stretch.

The Braves scored six times in the second inning. With runners on the corners, pitcher Mike Foltynewicz put down a bunt to score Johan Camargo. Ender Inciarte followed with an RBI double, and Albies added a sacrifice fly. Freddie Freeman, Nick Markakis and Tyler Flowers followed with run-scoring hits.

Foltynewicz (7-5) pitched six scoreless innings before running into trouble in the seventh. He surrendered a solo homer to Justin Smoak, his 14th, and a grand slam to Devon Travis, his sixth.

Foltynewicz, in his final start before the All-Star Game, was charged with five runs in his second straight outing and saw his ERA rise from 2.37 to 2.66. In 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits and two walks while striking out six.

Sam Freeman got the last out in the seventh. Dan Winkler pitched a scoreless eighth, and Arodys Vizcaino finished the game with a scoreless ninth.

The losing pitcher was Sam Gaviglio (2-3), who was knocked out after 1 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the year. He was charged with a season-high six runs on six hits in his first career appearance against Atlanta.

Inciarte was removed from the game in the fifth inning as a precautionary measure after he was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance.

The teams split the four-game interleague season series.

