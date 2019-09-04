Acuna helps Braves top Jays for 6th straight win

EditorsNote: 1st graf, did not drive in a run, but hit a triple; 3rd graf, added stat; 4th graf, should be ninth straight;

Sep 3, 2019; Cumberland, GA, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. emerged from a slump to hit a triple and score twice in the Braves’ 7-2 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Acuna, who went 1-for-4 with a walk, ended an 0-for-15 streak with a leadoff triple and came around to score the first run. He scored again in the fifth, giving him a National League-best 111 runs.

The Braves won their sixth straight and 14th in their last 16, and they have claimed 10 in a row at home, leaving them two shy of the franchise’s modern-era record set in 2000.

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz (5-5) threw five scoreless innings and gave up two hits, with three walks and two strikeouts. He was helped by the Atlanta defense, which turned three double plays. Atlanta won its ninth straight game that Foltynewicz has started.

The Blue Jays opted to use a “staff start” and opened with Wilmer Font (3-4), who pitched one inning and allowed two runs and four hits. T.J. Zeuch, who made his major league debut, followed with four innings and gave up two runs on three hits.

The Braves started the game with four consecutive hits against Font. Acuna tripled off the wall in right and scored on a single by Ozzie Albies. After Freddie Freeman doubled to left, Josh Donaldson drove home Albies with a single.

Atlanta added two runs in the fifth on a double by Donaldson, who went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs.

Toronto got on the board with two runs in the seventh against reliever Bryse Wilson. Rowdy Tellez hit a long solo homer, his 17th, and Teoscar Hernandez doubled home a run. Left-hander Sean Newcomb entered and retired two batters to shut down the rally, then worked a scoreless eighth against the top of the Toronto order.

The Braves broke the game open with three runs in the eighth when Tyler Flowers delivered a bases-loaded double to center field against reliever Tim Mayza.

The Braves finished with a 12-6 record in interleague games. Toronto wound up with a league-worst 3-17 mark against the National League.

—Field Level Media