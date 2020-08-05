Fried fires six strong innings as Braves rout Jays

The Atlanta Braves supported the stellar pitching of Max Fried with three home runs and took a 10-1 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Aug 4, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio (8) holds up a ball prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Adams, Tyler Flowers and Austin Riley each went deep as Atlanta won the opener of a three-game interleague series. The Braves prevailed for the sixth time in their past seven games.

The Blue Jays played their first game since Thursday. The club was stranded in Washington after the league postponed its series in Philadelphia because of COVID-19 concerns.

Fried (2-0) worked six innings and allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three. He also picked off his second runner of the season and improved to 5-0 in interleague games.

Darren O’Day, Josh Tomlin and Chad Sobotka each pitched a scoreless inning to finish the game for the Braves.

The losing pitcher was Matt Shoemaker (0-1), who made his 100th career start. Shoemaker, who had not pitched since July 25, allowed six runs, six hits, three walks with two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up all three of Atlanta’s homers.

The Braves got a pair of solo shots in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Adams led off with his second homer, and Flowers, who began the season on the injured list, hit his first.

Adams’ homer was measured at 432 feet. It gave him 21 long balls in 323 at-bats with the Braves, an average of one per 15.4 at-bats. Adams later left the game with a left hamstring injury.

Toronto got a run in the fifth inning when Anthony Alford’s singled to left drove in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had doubled.

Atlanta scored four times in the bottom half to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Ronald Acuna Jr., who doubled, eventually scored on Freddie Freeman’s fielder’s choice. Riley blasted a three-run shot, his second.

The Braves pushed across four more runs in the eighth against Wilmer Font. Dansby Swanson had a two-run double, Adam Duvall drove in a run with a single, and Johan Camargo just missed a homer but settled for an RBI double.

—Field Level Media