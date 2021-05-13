Hyun Jin Ryu pitches Jays past Braves, 4-1

Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven strong innings and Teoscar Hernandez hit a pair of home runs to give the visiting Toronto Blue Jays a 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Ryu (3-2) allowed one run on five hits, one walk and six strikeouts. It was the second time he has worked seven innings, the best on the club. He threw a first-pitch strike to 21 of the 27 batters faced.

Tyler Chatwood pitched a scoreless eighth, mowing down the top of the order, and A.J. Cole pitched around a walk in the ninth inning to earn his first save.

Hernandez provided what proved to be the game-winning blow in the seventh inning. He connected against reliever Luke Jackson (1-1), ending Jackson’s major league-best nine-game winning streak. He had not lost since June 19, 2019.

Hernandez added a 464-foot two-run homer in the ninth inning off Josh Tomlin to provide some insurance. It was the 10th multi-home run game for Hernandez, who has three homers and 12 RBIs on the current road trip. He has reached base in 11 of 12 games since returning from the COVID-related injured list.

Atlanta starter Max Fried posted his second impressive outing since returning from the injured list. Fried allowed one run on two hits, three walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

The Braves struck first when rookie catcher William Contreras hit his second homer of the season, a solo shot to left-center field in the fifth.

The Blue Jays evened the score in the top of the sixth. Cavan Biggio walked, stole second and scored easily on Marcus Semien’s double to left. Semien has hit safely in 11 straight games and has successfully reached base in 19 straight games.

Toronto improved to 5-0 against Atlanta and goes for a series sweep on Thursday afternoon. The Blue Jays clinched their first season-series win over the Braves since 2008. Atlanta dropped to 1-6 in interleague games.

--Field Level Media