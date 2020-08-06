Ryu's sharp outing leads Blue Jays past Braves

Hyun-Jin Ryu showed why he was targeted by Toronto during free agency as he pitched five scoreless innings and helped the visiting Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Wednesday to end their three-game losing streak.

Aug 4, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after sliding into home safely against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ryu, who signed a four-year $80 million deal in the offseason, earned his first victory with his new team. Ryu (1-1) kept the Braves off balance with an effective use of his changeup and allowed only one hit and three walks. He struck out a season-high eight batters.

Ryu evened his career record against the Braves at 2-2 and lowered his ERA to 2.36. He won in Atlanta for the first time.

Jordan Romano pitched a scoreless eighth and Anthony Bass worked around a hit and a walk in the ninth inning to earn his second save. He retired Adam Duvall on a double play to end the game.

The losing pitcher was Sean Newcomb (0-1), who again failed to pitch past the fifth inning. Newcomb worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits and one walk. Newcomb struck out four and exhibited better command of the strike zone than he had shown in his two previous starts.

The two teams play the rubber game of the three-game set on Thursday.

The Blue Jays scored a run in the second inning when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored on Danny Jansen’s sacrifice fly to right field.

Toronto increased the lead to 2-0 in the fifth inning. Bo Bichette singled on a ball that bounced out of the glove of center fielder Ender Inciarte. He stole second base and scored when Cavan Biggio lined a two-out single to right.

The Braves got on the board in the seventh inning on Duvall’s solo homer, his second, off reliever Thomas Hatch.

Earlier in the day the Braves placed first baseman Matt Adams (left hamstring strain) and second baseman Ozzie Albies (right wrist contusion) on the injured list and activated veteran outfielder Nick Markakis and catcher Alex Jackson.

—Field Level Media