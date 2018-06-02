Braves' Foltynewicz whiffs 11 in two-hitting Nats

Atlanta right-hander Mike Foltynewicz picked up in June where he left off in May when he threw a two-hit shutout to beat the Washington Nationals 4-0 on Friday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

It was the first complete game and first shutout for Foltynewicz (5-3), who has allowed one or fewer runs in five straight starts. Folytnewicz retired 20 consecutive batters until allowing a leadoff walk in the eighth. It was the only batter he walked all night.

Foltynewicz struck out 11, matching his career high, and punched out Bryce Harper to end the game. It was the 10th time in his career that he’s fanned double-digits, the second time this season.

Washington’s hits against Foltynewicz came from Harper, who singled with one out in the first, and shortstop Trea Turner, who singled with two outs in the ninth.

Atlanta has won the first two games of the four-game series and increased its lead in the National League East to 1 ½ games over Washington. Atlanta is 5-3 against Washington.

The Braves rallied for four runs in the seventh inning against Washington starter Stephen Strasburg (6-5). They scored a run when Nationals first baseman Matt Adams couldn’t field Johan Camargo’s grounder.

One batter later, shortstop Dansby Swanson swatted a 1-2 pitch into the left-field stands for a three-run shot, his fourth home run.

Strasburg left the game with a cramp in his left hand with two outs in the seventh. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out 10 and threw 107 pitches.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman had two hits and extended his hitting streak to 14 games. It’s the longest streak by an Atlanta batter this season, eclipsing the 12-game streak by Nick Markakis.

Markakis made a great defensive play in the first inning to catch a drive by Turner that would likely have been a triple.

