Acuna, Braves slip past Nationals

Ronald Acuna Jr. had three hits and scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on a single by Josh Donaldson as the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Friday.

Jul 19, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park.

Acuna led off the ninth with a walk off Fernando Rodney (0-3), who then gave up a single to Dansby Swanson and walked Freddie Freeman to load the bases with no outs. Donaldson then singled to deep left field on a 2-0 fastball.

Victor Robles hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth off Braves closer Luke Jackson to tie the game at 3-3. The blast also scored Ryan Zimmerman, who had singled with one out.

Jackson (5-2) was credited with the win when the Braves rallied in the next half-inning.

The Braves had lost their past three games. Washington had won 14 of 18 games after taking the first game of the series Thursday.

Atlanta led 2-0 before Washington’s Anthony Rendon hit an RBI single in the sixth against Atlanta starter Julio Teheran. He drove in Gerardo Parra, who had delivered a pinch-hit single and gone to third on a bloop single by Adam Eaton.

The Braves took out Teheran and brought in lefty Jerry Blevins to face Soto with runners on first and third. Blevins got Soto to pop out on the second pitch to end the threat.

Acuna then had an RBI double in the last of the sixth to make it 3-1.

Freddie Freeman’s RBI single in the fifth drove in Acuna, who had reached on a single and stolen second, to give the Braves a two-run lead against Washington starter Patrick Corbin.

Ozzie Albies had a two-out double in the fourth and then scored when Austin Riley followed with a double to left to make it 1-0.

Corbin went five-plus innings and gave up two runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out five.

Teheran gave up one run on four hits and no walks in 5 2/3 innings. He fanned five.

The Braves left the bases loaded in the first as Albies struck out against Corbin to end the threat.

