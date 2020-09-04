Acuna hits two HRs as Braves top Nationals

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. returned from a hamstring injury to belt a pair of home runs and pace the Braves to a 7-1 win over the Washington Nationals in the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader on Friday.

Sep 4, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) dives back to first base ahead of a tag by Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It was the fifth straight win for Atlanta (23-14) and the seventh consecutive loss for the Nationals (12-24). Because the game was a makeup of the Aug. 19 game in Atlanta, the Braves were the home team.

Acuna led off the game with a long homer to center field and added a two-run shot in the fourth inning, both against starter Austin Voth. Acuna has seven homers this season.

The leadoff homer was the 17th of his career and tied the franchise record set by Felipe Alou from 1964-69. Alou needed 633 games to reach that milestone, but Acuna took only 209 games.

Acuna had not played since Sunday when he left the second inning of a game against Philadelphia because of tightness in his right hamstring.

The Braves got a solid start from Tommy Milone, who allowed one run on six hits over four innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

It was a much better effort than Milone’s first start with the club after being acquired on a trade-deadline deal with Baltimore, when he was spotted a 10-run lead and surrendered seven runs in 2 1/3 innings.

The winning pitcher was Darren O’Day (3-0), who pitched one scoreless inning.

The losing pitcher was Voth (0-5), who pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits — three of them home runs — two walks and five strikeouts.

The Braves expanded their lead to 3-0 in the third inning when Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer, his sixth. Swanson later singled home a run with a single in the sixth inning.

Washington tallied its run in the fourth inning when Asdrubal Cabrera scored on Yan Gomes’ sacrifice fly to left.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 17 games.

Washington outfielder Juan Soto was a late scratch with a sore left elbow.

—Field Level Media