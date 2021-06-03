Dansby Swanson records 500th hit as Braves handle Nationals

Slideshow ( 15 images )

Dansby Swanson made his 500th career hit was a memorable one, a two-run homer that capped a four-run rally and sent the Atlanta Braves to a 5-1 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday.

The shortstop drilled his 10th home run into the left-field bleachers in the sixth inning, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games and helping the Braves end a two-game losing streak and split the four-game series with their N.L. East rivals.

The winning pitcher was Josh Tomlin (3-0), who worked 1 1/3 innings of relief, allowing no runs, no hits and one strikeout. Sean Newcomb pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts, but Will Smith allowed a run in the ninth.

Atlanta got an outstanding performance from rookie Tucker Davidson, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to make the start. The left-hander pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, five walks and five strikeouts.

Washington starter Patrick Corbin (3-5) sailed through five scoreless innings before running into trouble in the bottom of the sixth. Ozzie Albies had an RBI double and Austin Riley knocked a run home with a double before Swanson hit a 3-2 slider for the home run.

Corbin left after pitching 5 1/3 innings and was charged with four runs on six hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

The Braves got an insurance run against Sam Clay in the seventh. Albies rapped a double off the wall that bounced over the head of right fielder Juan Soto and allowed Ronald Acuna Jr. to score from first base. Albies was 3-for-4 with two RBI, giving him 14 over the last 10 games.

The Nationals spoiled the shutout with a run in the ninth. Jordy Mercer placed a double into left and scored on Alex Avila’s soft single to center field.

--Field Level Media