July 26, 2018 / 2:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rain washes away Red Sox's 5-0 lead at Baltimore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mother Nature did the Boston Red Sox no favors Monday, wiping away a five-run lead in what became a rainout at Baltimore.

A makeup date was not immediately announced.

The Red Sox led the Orioles 5-0 in the second inning when play was halted due to rain. The umpires waited 2 hours, 33 minutes before calling the game because it was still pouring.

Back-to-back homers in the first inning from Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez gave Boston a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer. One batter later, the game was stopped because of the rain.

—Field Level Media

