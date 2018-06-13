Sale rights ship as Red Sox complete sweep of O's

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez both homered and Chris Sale threw six-plus solid innings as the Boston Red Sox defeated the host Baltimore Orioles 5-1 in a Wednesday matinee at Camden Yards, completing a sweep of the three-game series.

Boston now has won three straight games, while the Orioles’ woes continue. They’ve lost seven in a row and 14 of 16.

Sale (6-4) snapped his personal three-game losing streak with a solid performance. He went six innings plus two batters and allowed one run on two hits with nine strikeouts and four walks.

However, as Sale was walking towards the Boston dugout after manager Alex Cora pulled him, the pitcher made an angry gesture. Home plate umpire Brian Knight then tossed him.

Yefry Ramirez (0-1) made his major league debut with the Orioles and did not do badly on a humid afternoon. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed three runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks as an emergency fill-in for Andrew Cashner.

Cashner went on the disabled list (retroactive to June 9) with a lower back strain.

Betts gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the third inning when he sent a 3-2 pitch from Ramirez over the wall in right-center field. It was Betts’ first home run since returning from the disabled list (left abdominal strain) on Monday.

He now has hit 12 career home runs at Camden Yards.

The Red Sox took command with a three-run fifth inning. Ramirez walked two with one out and was pulled before Mike Wright Jr. came on and quickly found trouble.

He threw a wild pitch and then gave up a sacrifice fly to Xander Bogaerts. Rafael Devers and Eduardo Nunez added run-scoring singles that gave the Red Sox a 4-0 lead.

Martinez then hit his 22nd homer of the season in the seventh off Wright and made it 5-0.

Baltimore got its only run on a Jace Peterson sacrifice fly in the seventh.

The Orioles recalled Ramirez officially from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday and, in a corresponding move, sent reliever Donnie Hart back there. Cashner was scheduled to have an MRI on Wednesday.

