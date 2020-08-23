Orioles rally late, defeat Red Sox in 10th

Pedro Severino delivered a bases-loaded single against a five-man infield to complete a two-run 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 5-4 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox Saturday night.

Aug 22, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for Baltimore, which fell behind in the top of the 10th when Mitch Moreland drew a bases-loaded walk off Cole Sulser. But the Orioles tied it in the bottom half when Rio Ruiz scored on a wild pitch, and Severino delivered his hit toward center. The Red Sox had just two outfielders in at the time.

Matt Barnes (1-2) took the loss while Miguel Castro escaped Sulser’s jam in the 10th to earn the victory. Castro now is 1-0.

Martin Perez started and threw seven strong innings for Boston, giving up one run on five hits and striking out six, but a late Orioles’ rally left him with a no-decision.

Alex Cobb threw five solid innings, giving up two runs, but once the Orioles fell behind, they couldn’t catch up until late in the game.

Baltimore took an early lead when Pat Valaika hit a solo homer off Perez in the second for a 1-0 lead. Jackie Bradley Jr. tied the game in the fifth on a home run to straightaway center. Boston took a 2-1 lead later in the fifth on an Alex Verdugo double.

In the sixth, Kevin Pillar gave the Red Sox a 3-1 advantage with a soft infield RBI single.

The Orioles, who have made a habit of late rallies, tied the game in the eighth when Anthony Santander crushed a two-run homer to left that made it 3-3. He has now hit in 17 straight games and has 10 home runs on the season.

The Red Sox made a deal with the Phillies for two pitchers, trading away Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree in exchange for Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.

Boston brought up left-hander Jeffrey Springs and righty Robert Stock from the alternate training site but that could change in the coming days.

The Orioles made two outfield moves before Saturday’s game. They picked the contract of Mason Williams, who has been at the alternate training site. Also, Baltimore designated Dwight Smith Jr. for assignment.

