Orioles ride early uprising to dispatch White Sox

Jonathan Villar and Adam Jones both homered and drove in two runs, and the Baltimore Orioles scored five times in the first inning en route to an 8-4 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.

The White Sox (59-90) were trying for a sweep of the three-game series, but Villar and Jones helped prevent that from taking place.

Despite the Orioles (43-106) giving him a five-run lead in that first inning, Baltimore starter David Hess could not come away with the victory. He gave up three homers for four runs and left after 4 1/3 innings with a 6-4 lead and received a no-decision.

Ryan Meisinger (1-0) came on for Hess and took care of the final two outs in the fifth for his first major league win. The Baltimore bullpen blanked Chicago over the final 4 2/3 innings, and Paul Fry (1 2/3 innings) picked up his first major league save.

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito (10-11) lasted longer. He went six innings and gave up six runs — four earned — on eight hits but only one run after that first inning.

Daniel Palka homered twice for the White Sox.

Cedric Mullins, who finished 4-for-5, started the first with a double and just got back to second when Joey Rickard bunted. Villar then faked a bunt but singled for a 1-0 lead.

Jones followed with a bloop single to right that made it 2-0. One out later, Jones stole second with DJ Stewart up and that put runners at second and third. Stewart then grounded to second but Villar (3-for-5) beat Yoan Moncada’s throw home.

Renato Nunez made it 4-0 when he reached on first baseman Matt Davidson’s fielding error. Breyvic Valera added a sacrifice fly for the inning’s fifth run.

Daniel Palka started the top of the second with his first homer of the day but Villar matched that with a solo shot in the fourth for a 6-1 edge.

The White Sox then homered twice in the fifth and cut the lead to 6-4. Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-run blast, and two batters later, Palka added a solo shot to knock out Hess.

But the Orioles added Jones’ solo homer in the seventh, and Mullins got an RBI single in the eighth.

