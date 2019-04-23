White Sox pound O's behind Abreu, McCann

Jose Abreu homered and drove in five runs while James McCann hit a homer and had four RBI as the visiting Chicago White Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 12-2 Monday night.

Abreu, who now has 150 career homers, and McCann combined finished a combined 6-for-11 with three runs scored to go with the nine RBIs and two home runs.

The 12 runs are a season high for the White Sox.

Baltimore now has dropped four straight games.

The White Sox did not threaten much in the early innings while the Orioles did. One of Baltimore’s best chances came in the fourth, but McCann helped end that with a quick throw to third that picked off Renato Nunez and kept the game scoreless.

Baltimore starter David Hess (1-4) kept the White Sox quiet in the first four innings but homers have troubled him this season, and it happened again in this game.

Tim Anderson started the fifth with a double and Nicky Delmonico walked. McCann then crushed a three-run shot to left-center that broke a scoreless tie and gave Chicago a 3-0 lead.

Hess now has given up eight homers in 26 innings so far this season. He allowed four runs on five hits in five innings.

Manny Banuelos made his first start this season for Chicago — actually his first major league start since September 2015 — and scattered five hits in four shutout innings. Jace Fry (1-0) got the victory in relief.

The White Sox broke the game open in that fifth inning, adding a fourth run on an Abreu RBI single.

Baltimore cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of that frame when Trey Mancini contributed an RBI double.

The White Sox added four more in the seventh, two of which came on the Abreu homer. McCann pitched in with an RBI single while the other run scored on shortstop Richie Martin’s throwing error.

Abreu then got a two-run single in the eighth that made it 10-1 as part of the team’s third four-run inning. The Orioles put in catcher Jesus Sucre to pitch the ninth, and he retired the side in order.

Pedro Severino homered for Baltimore in the ninth.

