White Sox slug past lowly Orioles

Adam Engel hit a three-run homer and drove in four overall while Tim Anderson had three hits and two RBIs, and Jose Abreu drove in three runs as the visiting Chicago White Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 12-1 on Friday night.

Slideshow ( 41 images )

Overall, Anderson finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored and the two RBIs. Abreu went 2-for-3 with his three RBIs. Engel’s three-run shot came in ninth, and Gavin Sheets added a solo homer and scored twice. Larry Sheets, Gavin’s father, played for the Orioles and was sitting in the front row.

Brian Goodwin added two RBIs in the win.

Dallas Keuchel (7-3) turned in another strong performance in the Chicago victory. He held the Orioles to one run and scattered seven hits over seven innings.

Baltimore starter Jorge Lopez again pitched well at times but struggled overall. Lopez (2-12) gave up two runs on eight hits in four-plus innings.

The Orioles gave him an early lead when Ramon Urias lined a solo homer to left in the bottom of the second. That lead did not last long, as Goodwin doubled in Anderson in the third.

Chicago then took the lead for good at 2-1 when Abreu singled to score Anderson in the fifth. That ended Lopez’s night, and Cole Sulser came on in relief to get out of the inning.

Sulser found trouble in the sixth by walking the first two batters, Andrew Vaughn and Sheets, and then Anderson brought them home with a double off the right-field scoreboard for a 4-1 advantage. Dillon Tate then handed out the fifth walk of the inning, to Goodwin, and that brought in Anderson and made it 5-1.

Engel followed with a sacrifice fly for the final run of the four-run sixth which put the White Sox up 6-1. Chicago scored four runs on one hit and five walks in that inning and took command.

The White Sox added three more in the seventh against Cesar Valdez. Sheets hit his solo homer, and Abreu later added a two-run double. Engel added his three-run shot in the ninth.

--Field Level Media