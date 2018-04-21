Indians ride Clevinger, long ball, past Orioles

Mike Clevinger pitched his first career shutout and Jose Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a homer as the Cleveland Indians cruised to a 4-0 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Camden Yards.

Yonder Alonso went 2-for-3 with a homer and Yan Gomes also went deep for Cleveland, which won for just the second time in five games.

Clevinger (2-0) was terrific while allowing just two hits in his first career complete game. The right-hander struck out three and walked two in a 107-pitch outing.

Clevinger retired the final 14 batters he faced in the speedy two-hour, 21-minute contest.

Manny Machado and Chance Sisco had singles as Baltimore lost for the seventh time in eight games. Sisco threw out three attempted base stealers.

The Indians had nine hits.

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman (0-4) served up the three homers and gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings. Tillman struck out five and walked one.

Tillman has allowed 19 runs and 30 hits in 17 1/3 innings over four starts this season. He has lost 11 consecutive decisions dating back to last season.

Baltimore left fielder Trey Mancini (right knee) was out of the lineup after being injured when he slid into the wall in foul territory during Friday night’s game.

Already up 1-0, Gomes gave Cleveland a 2-0 lead with two outs in the fourth inning when he lined a 2-2 fastball from Tillman over the fence in left.

Ramirez and Alonso both went deep in the sixth to make it a four-run margin. Ramirez led the inning off with a blast to right and Alonso delivered a two-out shot with his homer being the first to land on Eutaw Street beyond the right-field wall this season.

The Indians pushed across a run in the first inning on Michael Brantley’s infield out before taking the power approach. Jason Kipnis walked and moved to second on Ramirez’s single to center. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch before Brantley drove in the run on a grounder to second.

