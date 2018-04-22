Ramirez homers twice as Indians top Orioles

Jose Ramirez homered twice, and Michael Brantley drove in the go-ahead run with a fifth-inning single as the Cleveland Indians defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

Cleveland (11-8) now has won the last two games after dropping the first in this four-game series. The injury-riddled Orioles (6-16) have lost eight of their last nine

Ramirez hit a solo homer and a two-run shot and finished with three RBIs. He went 2-for-4 in the win.

Corey Kluber (3-1) earned the victory for Cleveland, allowing three runs in seven innings. He gave up two solo homers to Manny Machado - who now has eight this season - but mostly kept the struggling Baltimore offense quiet.

Andrew Cashner (1-3) took the loss after giving up four runs in six innings.

Machado gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead with his first homer, which came in the first.

The Indians took a 2-1 edge in the fourth thanks to the Ramirez solo homer plus an RBI double from Yonder Alonso.

Baltimore answered with two runs in the bottom of that inning thanks to the second Machado homer and a Chris Davis RBI single.

However, the Indians came right back with two runs in the fifth. Francisco Lindor tied it with a single, and Brantley gave Cleveland the lead for good at 4-3 with his RBI single.

Cleveland then broke the game open against Brad Brach in the ninth when Ramirez hit a two-run homer and Yan Gomes added an RBI double.

Both teams were affected by injuries a bit. Mark Trumbo has been out for the entire season (right quadriceps) but is going on a rehab assignment this week to Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk.

Trey Mancini’s right knee was feeling better before the game, and manager Buck Showalter still would not commit to a return date just yet. Closer Zach Britton again threw off of a half-mound Sunday and fared well.

For Cleveland, Bradley Zimmer was in the original lineup playing in center field and batting ninth. Instead, an ankle sprain forced him out with Rajai Davis going into the same spot.

Also, Josh Tomlin (back problems) could be coming back to the rotation vs. the Cubs this week.

