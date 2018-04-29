Alvarez goes deep twice as Orioles defeat Tigers

Pedro Alvarez hit a pair of home runs for the second time in three games and the Baltimore Orioles slugged past the visiting Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Sunday at Camden Yards.

Alvarez also homered twice in the Orioles’ 6-0 win over the Tigers on Friday.

Trey Mancini added a solo homer for the Orioles, who took two of three in the series.

Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman (2-2) gave up one run on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Darren O’Day pitched the ninth for his second save.

John Hicks homered and Jeimer Candelario supplied two hits, a run scored and an RBI for Detroit. Starter Daniel Norris (0-2) was removed after 2 1/3 innings with left groin tightness. He allowed three runs on three hits.

Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera also exited early, getting pulled in the fifth due to a left bicep spasm.

Mancini led off the bottom of the first with his third homer. He ripped a 2-0 offering from Norris over the left-field wall.

Alvarez made it 3-0 in the next inning. Joey Rickard led off with a single and Alvarez followed with a drive over the center-field fence.

The Tigers squandered a scoring opportunity in the third. Victor Reyes led off with a single and, one out later, Jose Iglesias ripped a double. Third base coach Dave Clark initially waved Reyes home, then tried to stop him but Reyes kept going and was thrown out at the plate.

Hicks, Detroit’s backup catcher, put his team on the board with his leadoff homer in the fifth.

Hicks came up empty in his next at-bat. The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs against Gausman. Brad Brach replaced Gausman and struck out Hicks.

Craig Gentry singled home Anthony Santander in the bottom of the inning, giving Baltimore a 4-1 lead.

The Tigers closed the gap to one run in the seventh against Brach on two-out, run-scoring doubles from Candelario and Cabrera’s replacement, Niko Goodrum.

Alvarez led off the bottom of the eighth against Joe Jimenez with his sixth homer of the season.

—Field Level Media