Cabrera drives in 5 as Tigers rip Orioles

Miguel Cabrera hit a three-run homer and just missed hitting for the cycle as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-5 on Saturday night in Baltimore.

Cabrera finished 3-for-4 and tied Max Carey for 73rd place on the all-time hits list (2,665).

The first baseman singled in the first, hit a three-run homer in the second and a two-run double two innings later as the Tigers took an early 7-0 lead en route to ending a three-game losing streak.

The Tigers came into this game, which started 30 minutes late due to a weather delay, having been shut out in their last two games, losses at Pittsburgh on Thursday and Baltimore on Friday.

Overall, they had not scored in 22 consecutive innings before getting a run in the first.

Opponents also have blanked Detroit five times, which leads the major leagues. However, the Tigers banged out 13 hits on Saturday.

Francisco Liriano (3-1) earned the victory thanks to 6 ? strong innings. He allowed three runs on six hits.

The loss went to Andrew Cashner (1-4), who gave up seven runs, six earned, on seven hits in four innings.

Detroit took the lead in the first when Nick Castellanos got an RBI single.

They broke the game open with four runs in the second. Leonys Martin got an RBI single, and Cabrera later sent the three-run homer, his third homer of the season, to right for a 5-0 lead.

Cabrera struck again on his next at-bat in the fourth, lining the two-run double to left that put the Tigers in front, 7-0. It also left him one triple short of the cycle, which he could not get in his last two at-bats.

Baltimore scored thanks to a Craig Gentry groundout in the fifth before the Tigers took an 8-1 lead on a James McCann RBI single in the seventh.

The Orioles added four in seventh, capped off by a Manny Machado two-run single that cut the lead to 8-5. Victor Martinez then hit a solo homer in the ninth for the final Tiger run.

—Field Level Media