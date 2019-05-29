Boyd pitches Tigers to shutout win over Orioles

EditorsNote: changes to “six-plus” in lede; rewords second and third grafs

May 28, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Detroit Tigers left fielder Christin Stewart (14) scores on first baseman Miguel Cabrera (not pictured) first inning single against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Niko Goodrum homered, and Matthew Boyd threw six-plus solid innings as the visiting Detroit Tigers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers scored runs in the first and second innings, and that gave Boyd all the support that he needed. Detroit won for just the second time in the past 14 games.

Boyd (5-4) ended a personal two-game losing streak. He scattered six hits and fanned eight while walking just one and throwing 66 strikes on 96 pitches.

The left-hander was pulled after giving up a walk and a single to start the seventh. Detroit eventually used four relief pitchers over the final three innings, and Shane Greene closed it in the ninth.

Greene now has 17 saves in the 20 Tigers victories.

Dylan Bundy gave the Orioles a good start, but the offense could not help him out. Bundy (2-6) went seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out eight without a walk.

The Tigers took the lead in the first when Christin Stewart doubled with one out and then scored on a Miguel Cabrera two-out single.

They made it 2-0 in the second after Grayson Greiner reached on a two-out single. He scored when JaCoby Jones doubled to center.

Detroit stretched the lead to 3-0 in the fifth when Goodrum belted a homer to right-center, his fourth this season. Bundy now has given up 13 home runs in 59 innings already this season; he allowed a league-leading 41 in 2018.

Detroit’s offense, which has been inconsistent, missed on some scoring chances. The Tigers went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position but did enough to win.

DJ Stewart made his 2019 debut for the Orioles and went 3-for-4. A former first-round pick who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day, Stewart played right field and batted sixth.

—Field Level Media