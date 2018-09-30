Astros power past O's for DH sweep

EditorsNote: Tweaks lede, 2nd graf; shortens headline

Myles Straw, Brian McCann and Jake Marisnick all homered as the Houston Astros defeated the host Baltimore Orioles 5-2 in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night at Camden Yards.

This completed a sweep of the twinbill for Houston (103-58) as the Astros won the first game, 4-3, on a Carlos Correa RBI double in the top of the ninth.

Baltimore (46-115) now has dropped the first three games of this series. The season and series finale take place Sunday afternoon.

Houston starter Dallas Keuchel went just three innings in his final start of the season. He gave up one run and came away with a no-decision as the Astros apparently were getting ready for the playoffs and wanted others to throw — six pitchers worked overall in this game.

Brad Peacock (3-4) threw a scoreless fourth inning and earned the victory. Ryan Pressly took care of the ninth for his second save, and he now has a scoreless streak of 21 straight games.

For the Orioles, starter Yefry Ramirez (1-8) threw six innings and gave up three runs on five hits, striking out four but walking three. One of the walks forced in the go-ahead run, and Ramirez allowed a pair of solo homers.

The Astros took a quick lead when Straw hit his first major league home run in the first inning, a solo shot that put Houston up, 1-0.

Austin Wynns tied it for Baltimore with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning.

The Astros took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Marisnick drew a bases-loaded walk off Ramirez. Marisnick saved a victory over the Orioles on Friday night when he made a diving catch in center for that game’s final out.

Houston stretched the margin to 3-1 when McCann added a solo homer in the sixth. Baltimore sliced it to 3-2 an inning later when Renato Nunez scored from third on a Lance McCullers Jr. wild pitch.

The Astros then got some key insurance from Marisnick in the top of the eighth when he belted a two-run homer off Mike Wright Jr. That home run also scored McCann, who had singled. Marisnick drove in three of the five Houston runs.

