Correa, Springer lead Astros over O's in DH opener

Carlos Correa lined a tiebreaking double to right-center in the top of the ninth to give the Houston Astros a 4-3 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Camden Yards.

The game was tied at 3-3 when the Astros started a two-out rally against Baltimore left-hander Sean Gilmartin (1-1). George Springer drew a walk, and Correa then lined a 3-1 pitch into the gap in right-center. Springer was able to score from first without drawing a relay throw.

Will Harris (5-3) threw a scoreless eighth inning and took the victory. Hector Rondon came on in the ninth and closed it for his 15th save.

The second game of the doubleheader will feature Dallas Keuchel starting for Houston (102-58) versus rookie right-hander Yefry Ramirez; the final game of the series and the regular season will take place Sunday afternoon.

Houston starter Justin Verlander showed the young Orioles lineup a little bit about pitching. He fanned seven of the first nine batters and struck out 10 overall in six innings, allowing just three hits and no runs, but a rally from Baltimore (46-114) left him with a no-decision.

Orioles starter Dylan Bundy turned in one of his better efforts of the second half of the season. He went six innings and gave up three runs on six hits, including the two homers, with seven strikeouts. He also got a no-decision.

Bundy has given up 41 homers this season, the highest total in the major leagues.

Verlander and Bundy dominated through the first five innings before Houston broke through in the sixth. Tony Kemp led off with a walk and came in to score when Springer hit a two-run homer to left-center on a 3-2 pitch for a 2-0 lead.

Correa then lined a homer to right-center on the next pitch, and the back-to-back shots made it 3-0 in favor of Houston. But the Orioles tied it against Joe Smith in the seventh when DJ Stewart hit a three-run homer.

Correa and Springer each finished with two RBIs.

—Field Level Media