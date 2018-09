Thursday’s game between the Houston Astros and Orioles in Baltimore has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday.

The first game will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET, with the regularly scheduled game starting approximately 30 minutes after its conclusion.

Fans with tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled 7:05 p.m. game can use those tickets for both games of the doubleheader.

—Field Level Media