Orioles' Ruiz beats Astros with home run in ninth

Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Baltimore Orioles an 8-7 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Sunday.

Aug 11, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros took the lead in the top of the ninth with three runs. All scored on one play when Michael Brantley lined a two-run triple and scored on right fielder Anthony Santander’s throwing error. That gave the Astros a 7-5 lead, with Baltimore left-hander left-hander Richard Bleier (3-0) entering in place of Mychal Givens to get out of the inning.

The Orioles rallied against closer Roberto Osuna (3-3) for three runs in the bottom of the ninth. A Chris Davis sacrifice fly made it 7-6 before Ruiz crushed a two-run homer to deep right that gave Baltimore the walk-off win.

The Orioles stopped a five-game losing streak with the win and ended Houston’s seven-game winning streak.

Asher Wojciechowski started for Baltimore and threw six solid innings. He allowed an early three-run homer to Carlos Correa but not much else.

Houston starter Justin Verlander lasted just five innings and allowed four runs on a season-high nine hits. The veteran right-hander struck out 11 — the fifth straight game where he’s fanned at least 10.

The Orioles took their first lead of the series on a Jace Peterson RBI double in the first.

Correa’s homer in the second gave Houston a 3-1 lead. The Orioles then scored once in the second on a Trey Mancini single.

Baltimore took the lead with two in the fifth. Peterson struck again with an RBI triple to center. That tied the game, and the Orioles took a 4-3 lead when Hanser Alberto followed with a sacrifice fly.

Mancini got another RBI single in the sixth which gave Baltimore a two-run edge. Jose Altuve cut it to 5-4 on an RBI groundout for the Astros in the seventh.

