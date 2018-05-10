Orioles end seven-game skid, beat Royals 5-3

EditorsNote: fixes headline

Mark Trumbo’s two-run single in the eighth inning allowed the Baltimore Orioles to snap a seven-game losing streak as they survived a ninth-inning threat by the visiting Kansas City Royals to win 5-3 on Wednesday.

Chris Davis accounted for the Orioles’ other three runs with a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Kansas City reliever Kevin McCarthy (3-1) retired the first two Orioles in the bottom of the eighth, but Manny Machado barely beat out an infield grounder to third.

Jonathan Schoop followed with a hard double to left field, setting the stage for Trumbo, who was playing in only his eighth game of the season after missing the first month with a quad injury.

In the top of the ninth, Orioles closer Brad Brach walked Whit Merrifield on four pitches to lead off the inning, and everyone was safe when Alex Gordon hit a potential double play grounder, but Schoop failed to catch a throw to second base from third baseman Danny Valencia.

But Brach got Alcides Escobar to line out softly to shortstop, and then struck out Ryan Goins and Jon Jay swinging for his fourth save.

Orioles reliever Richard Bleier (3-0), picked up the win, throwing two scoreless innings, allowing only two hits.

The Royals, who hit five home runs in pounding the Orioles 15-7 on Tuesday, scored first Wednesday against Baltimore starter Andrew Cashner when Salvador Perez singled to center field with two outs in the fourth inning, and Lucas Duda followed with a two-run homer to center field, his fourth of the season.

Homers have been a problem for Cashner, who entered the game having allowed nine in 38 2/3 innings.

The Orioles, who hit three home runs on Tuesday, responded in the bottom of the fourth. Adam Jones led off with a single, and one out later, Schoop also singled.

Royals rookie starter Eric Skoglund retired Trumbo on an infield popup for the second out, but he left a fastball out over the plate for Davis, who went the opposite way to left field, his fourth home run of the season and second in two nights, to give Baltimore a 3-2 lead.

The Royals tied it in the sixth. Jorge Soler, coming off a three-hit game on Tuesday, hit a leadoff double, and Cashner responded by getting a strikeout and an infield popup. But Duda flared a single to shallow left-center field to tie the game.

Cashner (1-4) didn’t figure in the decision. In six innings, he gave up three runs on six hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Skoglund (1-2) wasn’t around for the decision, either. He was pulled after getting Davis on a hard line drive to lead off the bottom of the seventh. He gave up the three runs on five hits, with a walk and three strikeouts.

Royals center fielder Abraham Almonte left the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. An announcement said only that he had an illness.

—Field Level Media