Angels snap skid versus struggling Orioles

Mike Trout and Martin Maldonado both hit solo homers, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 in the opener of a three-game series Friday at Oriole Park.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Angels, while Baltimore now has lost six in a row.

Five Angels drove in one run, while Maldonado had two RBIs thanks to a homer and a fielder’s choice.

Felix Pena (1-0) was making just his third major league start. He’s been mostly a relief pitcher during three seasons, but he threw 5 1/3 shutout innings and scattered five hits, fanning five with one walk.

The Angels are trying to convert him to a starter, and this was his first victory in that role.

For Baltimore, rookie David Hess (2-5) gave up six runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings while losing his fourth consecutive decision.

Trout gave the Angels a quick lead when, as the game’s second batter, he homered to put them up 1-0. He ended a 13-game streak of no extra-base hits and got back into center field after playing nine straight games at the designated hitter due to a sprained right index finger.

The Angels broke through with two more against Hess in the third. Andrelton Simmons made it 2-0 on an RBI single, and Luis Valbuena’s fielder’s choice added another run.

In the sixth, Maldonado drove in a run on a fielder’s choice before David Fletcher added an RBI double. Kole Calhoun followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.

Maldonado added his solo homer in the eighth off of Ryan Meisinger. Both Meisinger and Paul Fry made their major league debuts for the Orioles in relief.

Adam Jones gave the Orioles their only run with an RBI single in the ninth.

The Orioles’ already-thin bullpen took another hit before the game when Darren O’Day (left hamstring strain) was moved to the 60-day disabled list. He is considering having surgery on the leg.

