Trumbo hits two homers as Orioles rout Angels

Mark Trumbo homered twice to lead a four-home run attack for Baltimore, and starter Kevin Gausman threw eight innings on a sweltering afternoon as the Orioles snapped a seven-game losing streak with an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon.

Trumbo hit a pair of solo homers, the first of which came as part of a set of back-to-back blasts in the fourth inning as the Orioles scored six runs. Manny Machado hit the other one in that inning.

The Orioles got their other two homers in the fifth when Trumbo hit his second, and Trey Mancini added a solo shot.

Trumbo has seven homers in his last 14 games.

All of that gave starter Kevin Gausman (4-6) plenty of offense. Gausman had not always received much of that type of support from the Orioles this season, a big reason he’d lost four in a row and was on an eight-start winless streak even though the right-hander often pitched effectively.

Gausman threw his eight innings and gave up two runs on six hits on a day where the game-time temperature was 94 with the heat index on the field over 100 degrees.

Deck McGuire (0-1) made a spot start for the Angels and did not fare as well. It was his first start this season, and he allowed five runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings — including two home runs.

The Angels actually started the scoring with an Albert Pujols RBI single in the first. However, the Orioles turned everything around with that six-run fourth.

Machado hit a two-run homer that gave Baltimore a 2-1 lead. Trumbo followed with his first solo blast.

Later in the inning, Steve Wilkerson added an RBI double, and Tim Beckham got a two-run single for a 6-1 lead.

Trumbo and Mancini hit their solo homers in the following inning for an 8-1 lead. Kole Calhoun, who also scored the Angels’ first run in the first, hit a solo homer off Gausman in the eighth.

Baltimore had lost 17 of its previous 18 home games.

