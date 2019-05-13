Orioles hit four homers to chill Angels

EditorsNote: minor editing throughout

May 12, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A general view of the stadium during a rain delay prior to the game between the Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Smith Jr. and Chris Davis each hit one of Baltimore’s four home runs as the Orioles defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 5-1 in the series finale on Sunday.

The game was delayed 2 hours, 42 minutes at the start due to rain, and it stayed cold throughout after a temperature of 54 degrees at the start. Baltimore snapped a four-game losing streak while ending the Angels’ three-game winning streak.

The Orioles also received homers from Stevie Wilkerson and Pedro Severino, as home runs accounted for all five of their runs.

John Means (5-3) lacked his usual command but still made it through six innings to earn the victory. He gave up one run on four hits and fanned four, but he also walked three and threw 110 pitches.

Paul Fry, Shawn Armstrong and Mychal Givens each threw a hitless inning to finish the victory.

Los Angeles starter Griffin Canning (1-1) lost for the time in the major leagues in his third start. He gave up four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings and struck out six but walked four and allowed three homers.

Los Angeles threatened in each of the first two innings, putting two runners on in both frames, but Means escaped trouble both times.

Davis, batting in the No. 4 spot, then gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead with a homer to lead off the bottom of the second. One out later, Wilkerson hit a solo shot.

Mike Trout cut the lead in half with a homer — his ninth — leading off the third.

The Orioles answered in the bottom of the third when Smith belted a two-run shot off Canning to give Baltimore a 4-1 lead.

Severino’s solo homer in the sixth off Noe Ramirez made it 5-1.

Baltimore tried to add to the lead in the eighth, but left fielder David Fletcher made a diving catch on a Rio Ruiz sinking liner with the bases loaded and two outs.

—Field Level Media