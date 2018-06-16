Urena stymies Orioles, leads hot Marlins to 2-0 win

Jose Urena pitched eight scoreless innings to lead the visiting Miami Marlins to a 2-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards.

Center fielder Lewis Brinson led Miami’s offense, setting a Marlins single-game record with two triples.

This was a battle between last-place teams, and the Marlins won for the fourth time in five games. Baltimore has lost 15 of its past 17 games, including eight in a row.

Urena (2-8) threw 112 pitches and produced 14 groundouts and four strikeouts. He allowed three hits and one walk, and his longest outing of the year helped a Marlins bullpen that pitched 11 out of 16 innings in a marathon loss on Thursday to the San Francisco Giants.

Kyle Barraclough pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save, extending his scoreless streak to 15 2/3 innings. He has allowed just one hit during that span, and his ERA for the year is 1.15.

There was bad news for the Marlins: Third baseman Miguel Rojas was hit by a 97-mph Kevin Gausman fastball. Rojas, who was struck on his left hand, left the game immediately and was replaced by Yadiel Rivera. The Marlins reported that Rojas has a contusion.

Gausman (3-6), the ex-LSU star and the fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft, lasted 5 2/3 innings and 107 pitches, allowing five hits, three walks and two runs. He struck out seven and produced seven ground-ball outs.

Miami opened the scoring in the fifth. Rojas fell behind 0-2 in the count before doubling to left and advancing to third on Chance Sisco’s passed ball.

Rojas was nearly stranded when J.B. Shuck and Derek Dietrich were thrown out on soft groundouts fielded by Gausman. But Brian Anderson, after falling behind 0-2, slipped an RBI single just past the glove of diving third baseman Danny Valencia, a former Miami Hurricanes standout playing against his hometown team.

The Marlins had two outs, no one on base and an 0-2 count on JT Riddle when they started an improbable rally in the sixth. Riddle grounded a single to center and scored on a triple to right-center by Brinson, giving Miami a 2-0 lead.

Urena, who had allowed just one hit through six innings, allowed Adam Jones’ bunt single to start the seventh. Manny Machado followed with a single, but Urena got Valencia to ground into a double play before striking out Trey Mancini to end the threat.

—Field Level Media