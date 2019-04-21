Twins blast Orioles with record-tying 8 HRs to sweep DH

Apr 20, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Marwin Gonzalez (9) throws to first base against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Garver hit two home runs and drove in five runs, Nelson Cruz had four hits including a pair of home runs and scored four runs and Eddie Rosario hit his fifth homer in three games as the visiting Minnesota Twins completed a sweep of its doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles in a 16-7 victory on Saturday night.

The Twins tied a team single-game record for home runs with eight long balls.

Minnesota, which won the opener 6-5 behind a pair of home runs by Rosario, had 19 hits and jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first four innings of the nightcap. Rosario’s five home runs over three games tied the Twins’ franchise mark for any three-game span — originally set by Harmon Killebrew (Sept. 21-22, 1963) and later tied by Brian Dozier (Sept. 4-6, 2016).

Jonathan Schoop also hit two home runs and drove in four and C.J. Cron homered for Minnesota, which slugged 11 home runs in the doubleheader, one off the team record set on Aug. 29, 1963, in a doubleheader played in Washington, D.C. Baltimore has now allowed 57 home runs in 22 games this season, including 39 in their last nine home contests.

Martin Perez (2-0) picked up the win for the Twins, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out two.

Renato Nunez had two home runs and three RBIs and Hanser Alberto also homered for Baltimore. Alex Cobb (0-1), making his first start since coming off the injured list after a bout of back spasms, tied his career-high by allowing nine runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

The Orioles used a position player, Chris Davis, to pitch the ninth inning. Davis, who touched 85 with his fastball, gave up two hits, including Schoop’s second homer of the night, and a line double off the left field fence by Byron Buxton. Davis, who threw 22 pitches, including 16 for strikes, also rang up a strikeout of shortstop Ehire Adrianza, who finished 0-for-5 — the only Twins starter not to get a hit.

—Field Level Media