Stanton's big blast leads Yankees past Orioles, 8-5

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run blast for his first home run in two weeks as the New York Yankees moved a season-high 20 games over .500 with an 8-5 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Saturday.

After the first pitch was delayed one hour, 44 minutes due to the threat of rain that never came, the Yankees (38-18) won for the sixth time in eight games.

Stanton delivered the big blow, pulling a first-pitch fastball from Kevin Gausman (3-5) over the right field fence. The 391-foot drive was Stanton’s 12th homer and first in 42 at-bats since May 19 in Kansas City.

Rookie Miguel Andujar also hit a two-run homer and added an RBI double for the Yankees, who totaled 13 hits.

Aaron Hicks added two RBI singles among three hits as the Yankees capitalized on three Baltimore errors. Didi Gregorius also had a multi-hit game and added an RBI single.

The Yankees survived an injury scare in the sixth. Rookie Gleyber Torres was hit in the right forearm by a Miguel Castro fastball but stayed in the game.

Adam Jones, Joey Rickard and Manny Machado hit solo homers for Baltimore, which matched a season high with its seventh straight loss. The Orioles have scored 12 runs in their second seven-game skid this season.

Danny Valencia hit an RBI double in the sixth, and Jones hit a run-scoring single in the ninth off David Robertson. Robertson finished off the game by retiring Machado.

New York’s Masahiro Tanaka (7-2) allowed at least one home run in a fifth straight start for the second time in his career but won his fourth straight decision. Tanaka allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Gausman allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Orioles struck first with one out in the first when Jones lofted Tanaka’s 0-1 splitter into the left-center field seats. It was Jones’ 10th homer and marked the 10th straight season he’s reached double digits in homers.

Andujar made it 2-1 by lifting Gausman’s 1-1 splitter into the left-center field seats in the second before Stanton’s homer in the third.

Rickard made it 4-2 by lining Tanaka’s full-count fastball down the left field line with one out in the third.

The Yankees scored their fifth run with one out in the sixth by capitalizing on shaky defense. Gary Sanchez reached second when second baseman Jonathan Schoop threw the ball over first baseman Chris Davis and then scored when Jones allowed Gregorius’ sinking liner to get by him.

Jones then committed a second error on a throw on Hicks’ single as Gregorius scored.

After Machado homered, the Orioles knocked out Tanaka by putting two on, and Valencia doubled to deep left off Jonathan Holder to make it 6-4. The Yankees added two insurance runs in the eighth when Hicks singled up the middle and Andujar doubled to left.

