Walker, Voit power Yankees past O's in 10th

Neil Walker hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the top of the 10th inning, and Luke Voit later added his second homer of the night as the New York Yankees defeated the host Baltimore Orioles 7-5 Friday night at Camden Yards.

Rookie right-hander Cody Carroll (0-2) came on for Baltimore in the 10th, and with one out, Walker worked the count full before hitting his tiebreaking solo homer to center that gave New York a 5-4 lead.

Two batters later, Voit (four RBIs) belted his second two-run homer of the night that made it 7-4 as the Yankees scored three in the 10th.

Chad Green (7-2) earned the victory thanks to a scoreless ninth inning, and former Oriole Zach Britton closed it in the 10th for his first save as a Yankee despite allowing a Chris Davis solo homer.

Baltimore starter Alex Cobb pitched well again but came away with a no-decision. He gave up two runs on three hits in six innings and left in a 2-2 tie.

For the Yankees, starter CC Sabathia also turned in a strong performance and came away with a no-decision after six good innings.

The veteran left-hander gave up two runs on five hits. Sabathia fanned eight and walked just two in his first start since coming off a brief stay on the disabled list with right knee inflammation.

The Orioles struck quickly, scoring twice in the first. Cedric Mullins and Jonathan Villar started the inning with back-to-back singles, and Trey Mancini walked with one out to load the bases.

Davis then lined a two-run single to right for the early 2-0 lead.

Cobb kept the Yankees quiet much of the night thanks to his command and a splitter that he had working well, but the right-hander hung a pitch that Voit hit out for a game-tying two-run homer in the fourth.

Villar gave the Orioles a 4-2 lead with a two-run homer in the seventh before the Yankees tied it with two in the eighth on a Gleyber Torres two-run single, which eventually pushed the game into extra innings.

—Field Level Media