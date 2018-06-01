Yankees-Orioles rained out; DH set for July 9

After waiting two hours for the start of a game that never got underway, the Baltimore Orioles had their scheduled Thursday night home contest against the New York Yankees postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 9 with the opener set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Yankees are still scheduled to play the Orioles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Camden Yards. New York has won two in a row while Baltimore is riding a five-game losing streak.

