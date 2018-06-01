FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US MLB
June 1, 2018 / 1:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Yankees-Orioles rained out; DH set for July 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

After waiting two hours for the start of a game that never got underway, the Baltimore Orioles had their scheduled Thursday night home contest against the New York Yankees postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 9 with the opener set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Yankees are still scheduled to play the Orioles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Camden Yards. New York has won two in a row while Baltimore is riding a five-game losing streak.

—Field Level Media

