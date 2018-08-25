Yankees pound Orioles in DH opener

EditorsNote: Small tweaks in grafs 3, 5 and 6

Miguel Andujar, Brett Gardner, Gleyber Torres and Aaron Hicks all homered, and J.A. Happ kept the Orioles quiet for six innings as the New York Yankees defeated Baltimore 10-3 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Saturday at Camden Yards.

Andujar hit a three-run homer during a four-run third inning that gave the Yankees control en route to their second straight win in this series. He finished the game 2-for-5 with four RBIs.

Gardner belted his two-run blast in the following inning as the Yankees handed the Orioles their sixth straight loss. Baltimore has dropped six or more consecutive games seven times this year.

Torres got a solo homer in the eighth. Hicks (3-for-5, two RBIs) did the same one inning later.

Giancarlo Stanton nearly hit his 300th career homer, but rookie center fielder Cedric Mullins made a leaping catch at the fence and robbed him in the sixth.

The power display gave Happ, acquired in a July 26 trade with Toronto, all the offensive support he needed on a sunny afternoon in Baltimore. The left-hander gave up two runs on five hits in his six innings of work.

Happ also fanned nine and walked just one during his 107-pitch outing. He improved to 15-6 overall this season and 5-0 with the Yankees.

Luis Cessa, New York’s 26th man Saturday, went the final three innings and earned his first major league save.

Jimmy Yacabonis (0-2) started for the Orioles, having been designated their 26th man for this doubleheader. The right-hander went 3 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on five hits, including the Andujar homer.

Andujar gave New York a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI groundout before Renato Nunez handed Baltimore a brief lead with a two-run single in the second.

The Yankees took over after that. Hicks tied the game in the third with an RBI single, and Andujar followed with his 21st homer this season, the three-run shot to center which made it 5-2.

Gardner’s blast made it 7-2 one inning later, and Luke Voit added an RBI single in the fifth. Torres then homered in the eighth, and Hicks in the ninth.

Mullins made it 10-3 with his RBI single in the ninth.

The nightcap starts at 7:05 p.m. ET, with Sonny Gray of New York going against Andrew Cashner.

—Field Level Media