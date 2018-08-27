Yankees tighten AL East gap with sweep of Orioles

Luke Voit hit a two-run homer, his third long ball of the series, and the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 Sunday night at Camden Yards to complete a four-game series sweep.

The Yankees pulled within six games of first-place Boston in the American League East. Tampa Bay completed a weekend sweep of the Red Sox on Sunday while the Yankees were going 4-for-4 in Baltimore.

The last-place Orioles lost their eighth game in a row.

New York started the series 6-6 vs. Baltimore in 2018 but found plenty of success at the plate and on the mound during the weekend. On Sunday, the Yankees jumped out to an early four-run lead to give starter Luis Severino a good cushion.

Severino (17-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked two.

New York manager Aaron Boone then used three relievers, including former Oriole Zach Britton, to finish out the final 3 1/3 innings. David Robertson struck out two in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Baltimore right-hander Dylan Bundy’s recent problems continued. Bundy (7-13) lost his fourth consecutive decision, giving up four runs on six hits in five innings. He needed 100 pitches to get that far.

The home run Bundy allowed to Voit was the 34th the right-hander has yielded this year — the most in the major leagues.

Voit gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a two-run, two-out home run. He finished 3-for-3 with two runs. Voit has four homers on the year, including one he hit with the St. Louis Cardinals before joining the Yankees in late July.

New York extended the lead to 4-0 in the third when Miguel Andujar drove in two with a double to right.

The Orioles cut the deficit to 4-1 in the fifth inning when Jonathan Villar drove in Jace Peterson with a sacrifice fly. New York added a run in the sixth when Voit scored on a wild pitch from Orioles rookie pitcher Cody Carroll.

Baltimore made it 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a Trey Mancini solo homer, his 18th, and a Peterson RBI single, but the Orioles could draw no closer.

