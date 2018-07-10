Yanks bash Orioles to earn doubleheader split

Brett Gardner and Austin Romine both hit two-run homers and drove in three as the New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 10-2 to gain a split of a Monday doubleheader at Oriole Park.

Baltimore rallied for a 5-4 victory in the opener of the twin bill, ending a six-game losing streak.

In the nightcap, New York took a 1-0 lead in the first and kept adding to it as Baltimore couldn’t do much on offense against Yankees starter Luis Cessa.

The Yankees called up Cessa from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned third baseman Brandon Drury — who played in the first game — to the same club. Cessa (1-1) gave New York a strong effort, throwing six shutout innings and allowing just three hits.

Giovanny Gallegos threw the final three innings and earned his first major league save.

Baltimore starter Yefry Ramirez (0-3) lasted four-plus innings in the loss and gave up four runs on nine hits, including the Gardner homer. He left with New York up 4-0.

The Yankees took the lead early thanks to a Didi Gregorius first-inning RBI double. The hit scored Gardner, who had singled and moved to second when Aaron Judge flied out.

Gardner finished 4-for-6 with two singles, a double and the homer. He scored three runs.

New York made it 3-0 in the fourth when Neil Walker reached on a two-out bunt single and scored when Gardner golfed a low Ramirez fastball into the seats in right-center.

Giancarlo Stanton led off the fifth with a double and went to third on a Ramirez wild pitch. Greg Bird singled to make it 4-0, and that ended Ramirez’s night.

The Yankees broke it open with a four-run eighth inning. Romine added his two-run shot in that frame, and Gardner drove in one with a double to right. Another run scored on second baseman Jonathan Schoop’s throwing error.

Baltimore broke through in the bottom of the eighth when Tim Beckham hit a two-run homer. But Romine (2-for-5) added an RBI double in the ninth and Judge singled in a run that gave New York a 10-2 edge.

