Domingo German pitches Yankees to shutout win over Orioles

Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer, and starter Domingo German threw seven shutout innings as the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-0 on Wednesday night.

The Yankees have been struggling on offense all season but they’ve now homered six times in the last two games. Urshela’s homer was the big hit in a four-run third inning that gave New York a five-run lead.

Mike Ford and Clint Frazier both added solo homers as the Yankees caused a lot of damage with the top four batters in their lineup. DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres and Urshela combined for nine hits, five runs and four RBIs.

That proved to be more than enough for German (2-2), who shut down the Orioles. The lanky right-hander breezed through his seven-inning stint, giving up just three hits while striking out six and walking one.

German worked the plate nicely and kept Baltimore off-balance throughout. He threw 63 strikes on 92 pitches as the Orioles could do little on offense.

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (0-2) found trouble from the start as New York scored those five early runs and hit a number of balls hard. Kremer is one of the Orioles’ top prospects, but the right-hander allowed six runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings and needed 89 pitches to get that far.

Ford gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead when he started the second inning with a home run. The ball made its way into the first row of seats.

The Yankees made it 2-0 in the third when Torres got an RBI single to center. Urshela then belted his three-run homer to left that broke the game open and gave New York a 5-0 lead.

Aaron Hicks drove in a run on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly before Frazier homered in the eighth, his first round-tripper this season. That made it 7-0.

New York manager Aaron Boone held out Aaron Judge, who has been bothered by lower-body soreness. His status is day-to-day.

--Field Level Media