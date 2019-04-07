Sanchez homers three times as Yankees pound Orioles

Gary Sanchez homered three times while Clint Frazier homered twice as the visiting New York Yankees belted seven homers in defeat of the Baltimore Orioles 15-3 Sunday afternoon.

Apr 7, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela (29) throws to first base during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sanchez finished with six RBI in his first career three-homer game while Frazier drove in four runs. The victory completed a sweep of the three-game series. New York also got homers from Gleyber Torres and Austin Romine and finished with 14 overall during this sweep.

The first 18 runs the Yankees scored in this series came via the long ball. New York now has won three straight.

Domingo German (2-0) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and gave up two runs on two hits in six innings plus two batters.

Baltimore got off to a surprising 4-1 start on the season but have dropped four straight. David Hess (1-1) threw 6 1/3 no-hit innings in his first start, in Toronto, but gave up four runs in five innings in this game.

On Sunday, the Yankees took the lead with two runs in the second inning and two more in the third, thanks to their power. Torres and Frazier both hit solo shots in the second inning.

Sanchez added a two-run homer in the third for a 4-0 lead. Frazier made it 5-0 with an RBI single in the sixth.

New York then scored four times in the seventh. Sanchez got it started with his second two-run homer of the afternoon to give the Yankees a 7-0 edge.

Later in the inning, DJ LeMahieu (double) and Gio Urshela (single) each added RBI hits to push the lead to 9-0.

Baltimore scored three in the seventh but missed a chance at more when Chris Davis got called out on strikes with two runners on base. He finished the day 0-for-4 and is now 0-for-23 this season and, going back to 2018, 0-for-44.

Sanchez added his final two-run homer in the eighth before Frazier and Romine both did the same thing in the ninth for the 15-3 lead. Romine’s shot came off of infielder Hanser Alberto, who came in to pitch during that frame.

—Field Level Media