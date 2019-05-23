Torres, Yankees terrorize Orioles again

EditorsNote: Minor fixes throughout

May 22, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dan Straily (53) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Gleyber Torres continued his homer barrage against Baltimore with two more on Wednesday night, and the visiting New York Yankees finished with five long balls in a 7-5 victory over the Orioles.

Torres now has 12 homers this season, with 10 off Orioles pitching. Gary Sanchez, Thairo Estrada and DJ LeMahieu also homered for the Yankees, who have hit 11 round-trippers while winning each of the first three games of the four-game series.

Nine of Sanchez’s 15 homers have come against the Orioles this season, including blasts in each of the first three games of this series. New York now has banged out 34 homers as a team against Baltimore in 2019.

The Yankees hit three or more homers in six straight games at Camden Yards. According to STATS, that the longest streak by any team in any major league stadium — ever.

The Baltimore pitching staff now has allowed 105 homers this season. The Orioles on Tuesday became the fastest to allow 100 in a year.

CC Sabathia (3-1) went five innings and got the win despite giving up three runs in the fifth inning and five overall (four earned). The veteran left-hander struck out seven and walked two but did allow two homers and six hits.

Aroldis Chapman closed it in the ninth to earn his 13th save.

Dan Straily (1-4) gave the Orioles an ineffective start. He allowed six runs on eight hits in just four innings — and all of the runs came on four homers. Straily struck out two and walked three.

The Yankees started everything with four runs in the second inning thanks to two-run homers from Estrada and LeMahieu. Torres then hit his first homer in the third, giving New York a 5-0 lead.

Baltimore got one back on a Hanser Alberto RBI double in the third, but Sanchez’s solo shot in the fourth made it 6-1. A throwing error gave the Orioles a run in the fourth before Torres struck again with a solo homer in the fifth.

The Orioles then cut the margin to 7-5 after Richie Martin’s first major league homer in the fifth, a solo shot, and Renato Nunez’s two-run homer later in the frame.

Pedro Severino tried to score in the fifth on a Joey Rickard single, but New York center fielder Brett Gardner threw him out, and neither team scored after that.

