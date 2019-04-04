Yankees' bats wake up in comeback win over O's

Gleyber Torres hit a pair of homers, including the go-ahead three-run homer with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, lifting the New York Yankees to an 8-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at Camden Yards.

Apr 4, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (19) warms up prior to a game against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Torre set a career high by going 4-for-4, falling a triple shy of the cycle, and tied a career best with four RBIs.

He helped the Yankees overcome a 4-1 deficit, driving a 0-2 fastball by Mike Wright (0-1) over the left field fence to put New York up 5-4.

Torres also hit a solo homer by sending a 1-1 fastball off Alex Cobb into the left field seats in the third inning.

The second-year infielder recorded his third career multi-homer game — and second against the Orioles — as the Yankees recorded their third win and rebounded from striking out 18 times Wednesday at home against Detroit.

Gary Sanchez preceded the go-ahead blast by hitting a solo homer that made it 4-2, ending Cobb’s season debut.

Luke Voit added insurance with a three-run homer into the first row of the left field seats in the ninth off Miguel Castro.

Jonathan Villar homered on the second pitch of the bottom of the first inning from James Paxton (1-1), and the Orioles scored two more runs in the first. Trey Mancini scored on a balk, and Renato Nunez came home on a wild pitch, after two walks and a single had loaded the bases.

The Orioles took a 4-1 lead in the fifth when Nunez’s single just eluded the diving attempt by Torres at shortstop.

Paxton allowed four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out nine, walked two and threw 99 pitchers.

Tommy Kahnle induced an inning-ending double play in the sixth and pitched a perfect seventh. Former Oriole Zack Britton stranded two in a scoreless eighth, and Aroldis Chapman finished up in a non-save situation.

Cobb was originally slated to start last week in New York but missed a week with a strained right groin. He remained winless in Baltimore as an Oriole, allowing two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Chris Davis went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth. He is hitless in 17 at-bats with 11 strikeouts this season and is hitless in his last 36 at-bats since Sept. 14.

—Field Level Media