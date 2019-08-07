Yankees bomb 6 more HRs in routing Orioles

Mike Tauchman, DJ LeMahieu and Didi Gregorius all homered in the third inning, and the visiting New York Yankees homered six times in a 9-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night.

Aug 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Holder (56) in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Romine, Brett Gardner and Cameron Maybin also homered as the Yankees twice hit back-to-back homers and won their seventh straight. They also banged out five homers in Monday’s 9-6 victory and have 11 overall in the first two games of this series.

Also, the Yankees have hit 38 homers in Baltimore in 2019, a new major-league record for homers in an away ballpark. They set the previous mark in the Monday win.

Jonathan Holder served as the opener for the Yankees and gave up two runs in 2 2/3 innings. Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-0) earned the victory later with 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief after a 72-minute rain delay at the start, and Adam Ottavino got his first save as a Yankee.

Asher Wojciechowski (2-5) of the Orioles stumbled for a second straight start. The right-hander gave up those three homers and allowed five runs in four innings.

The Yankees got rolling with the homers from Tauchman and LeMahieu in the third, back-to-back solo shots, for a 2-0 lead. Gregorius added a solo homer later in the inning.

Baltimore answered with two in the bottom half. Jonathan Villar drove in a run with a triple and scored on a Trey Mancini groundout.

Romine stretched the lead to 5-2 on a two-run double in the fourth before Tauchman made a leaping catch at the wall in left to rob Pedro Severino of a homer in the bottom of the frame.

The Orioles’ Anthony Santander then lined a two-run homer to left off Stephen Tarpley that made it 5-4 in the fifth.

But Romine came through in the sixth with a leadoff homer against Tayler Scott. Tauchman added an RBI double in the eighth for a 7-4 lead.

Gardner and Maybin hit back-to-back solo homers in the ninth off David Hess for the final two runs.

New York ran into more injury issues when Gleyber Torres came out in the third inning due to core/side pain. He had these problems after Sunday’s game with Boston but was checked out and cleared at the time.

